Auckland, Northland warned to brace for heavy rain on Tuesday

A bout of bad weather is on its way for the upper North Island tomorrow, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast.

MetService says the expected wild weather is due to a deep low to the west of Northland and will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula on Tuesday.

As it has already rained heavily in Northland, MetService says the region could be hit hard by the incoming downpours, with surface flooding and rapidly rising rivers and streams likely.

A heavy rain warning is in place for the area from 11pm tonight until 5pm tomorrow, with 70 to 120mm of rain expected to fall.

For Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula, MetService has issued a heavy rain watch lasting 15 hours, from 6am Tuesday morning until 9pm that evening.

A strong wind watch is also in place for Northland for much of tomorrow.

