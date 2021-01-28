TODAY |

Auckland, Northland elderly care centres closing to visitors following community Covid cases

Source:  1 NEWS

Care centres at Ryman Healthcare retirement villages on Auckland’s North Shore and in Northland are closing to visitors following the three Covid-19 cases detected in the community this week.

Evelyn Page Retirement Village in Orewa. Source: 1 NEWS

All of the care centres, which house residents in resthome, hospital and dementia level care, at the company’s villages in Whangārei, Orewa, Birkenhead and Devonport are closed to visitors. The closures come after the two positive cases confirmed last night visited a number of locations of interest on the North Shore earlier this week.

Care centres at the William Sanders village in Devonport and the Bert Sutcliffe village in Birkenhead are closed to visitors, while the normal activities programme for all residents will also be suspended.

Two people who completed quarantine alongside Northland case being treated as confirmed Covid-19 infections

Ryman Healthcare is also closing care centres at the Jane Mander village in Whangārei and the Evelyn Page centre in Orewa to visitors following the Northland community case which was confirmed on Sunday.

Staff at the facilities are also wearing masks as a precaution.

The company said in a statement that visits for residents in palliative or end-of-life care will still be permitted.

New Zealand
Auckland
Northland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
2
Covid-19 latest: No new cases linked to Pullman Hotel MIQ facility today, day 12 test rules changed for returnees
3
One person dead after crash in South Wairarapa between train and car
4
Covid-19: Australia extends New Zealand travel restrictions for another 72 hours
5
Government fails to deliver key election promise on time despite being one of PM’s top priorities
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

All returnees in managed isolation to stay in rooms after day 12 test

Full video: Hipkins, Bloomfield give latest information on Auckland Covid-19 cases

01:38

Iwi-led regional checkpoint shut down by police in Northland

00:32

Government eyes extra rules for returnees post MIQ after Pullman Covid cases