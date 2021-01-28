Auckland, Northland elderly care centres closing to visitors following community Covid cases

Care centres at Ryman Healthcare retirement villages on Auckland’s North Shore and in Northland are closing to visitors following the three Covid-19 cases detected in the community this week.

Evelyn Page Retirement Village in Orewa. Source: 1 NEWS

All of the care centres, which house residents in resthome, hospital and dementia level care, at the company’s villages in Whangārei, Orewa, Birkenhead and Devonport are closed to visitors. The closures come after the two positive cases confirmed last night visited a number of locations of interest on the North Shore earlier this week.

Care centres at the William Sanders village in Devonport and the Bert Sutcliffe village in Birkenhead are closed to visitors, while the normal activities programme for all residents will also be suspended.

Two people who completed quarantine alongside Northland case being treated as confirmed Covid-19 infections

Ryman Healthcare is also closing care centres at the Jane Mander village in Whangārei and the Evelyn Page centre in Orewa to visitors following the Northland community case which was confirmed on Sunday.

Staff at the facilities are also wearing masks as a precaution.