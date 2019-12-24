TODAY |

Auckland neighbourhood's dazzling Christmas lights attract big crowds

Jordyn Rudd, 1 NEWS Tonight Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS


An Auckland neighbourhood is attracting big crowds, thanks to its extraordinary Christmas lights.

Botany residents started planning their dazzling displays months in advance. Source: 1 NEWS

Botany residents started planning their dazzling displays on Uldale Place months in advance, lighting up plenty of smiles this festive season.

Hundreds of people have hit the pavement since it kicked off at the start of December, one homeowner told 1 NEWS “it’s a lot of work”.

“Over a couple of weeks it takes time to build up, then taking them down.. yeah it takes a while. But it’s all part of the fun.”

You’d think all these lights would make for a hefty power bill, but turns out it’s not too bad.

“You pay a bit more but the cost is nothing compared to the benefit we get from the community.”

Bringing Christmas cheer to the neighbourhood, at the flick of a switch.

Check out the amazing displays in the video above. 

New Zealand
Jordyn Rudd
Auckland
