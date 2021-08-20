Auckland will need longer Covid lockdown - Bloomfield

The Director-General of Health has given a further insight into the recommendations he made to the Government about the next steps in addressing the Delta outbreak.

Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield speak at a press conference. Source: Getty

At Friday afternoon's 3pm Covid-19 briefing, Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the nationwide Level 4 lockdown would continue until at least Tuesday August 24.

Cabinet will meet on Monday August 23 to discuss any potential Alert Level changes.

During the conference, Bloomfield was asked by a reporter if he had recommended New Zealand remain in a Level 4 lockdown for longer, specifically until August 31.

After a slight hesitation, Bloomfield responded.

"I can tell you that my advice was that the lockdown be extended right across the country through to Tuesday next week," he said.

"And my view was that Auckland and plus or minus Coromandel would need to be extended beyond that based on the data we have at the moment."

At that moment, Ardern then added on to the answer.

"As you've already heard me indicate, we agreed with Dr Bloomfield to move everyone through until Tuesday and you've already heard me indicate, given Auckland is a hotspot, we'll likely need a little more time there," Ardern said.

"It's difficult for us to say how long at this stage which is why we'll come back in, report in on Monday for the whole country including Auckland."

Ardern was then challenged over why the Government didn't offer more certainty initially by stating Auckland could be in a longer lockdown up front.

"There is zero difference between what Dr Bloomfield has suggested to us, which is that Auckland is likely to need longer, and what I've said in this press conference," the Prime Minister said in response.

It comes as 11 new cases were announced today, three of those cases are in Wellington, eight in Auckland.