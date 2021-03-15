TODAY |

Auckland native tree protestors appear in court after clashing with police last week

A group of protestors have appeared in Auckland District Court following a long-running battle over the clearing of trees for housing.

Ten people are facing a raft of charges, including trespassing, after the removal of the remaining natives on Canal Road in Avondale.

As heavy machinery – and police — moved in to finish clearing the trees last week, protestors gathered and some attempted to gain access to the site, which has been the scene of demonstrations for 245 days.

A community group is opposing the removal of native trees in West Auckland for a housing development. Source: 1 NEWS

They're due back in court at the end of the month.

