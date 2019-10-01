TODAY |

Auckland Museum wants 1000 locals' selfies for permanent exhibition

It was the word of the year in 2013, and now the "selfie" has changed the way we take, and share, self portraits forever.

Now, the Auckland Museum wants to collect 1000 selfies showcasing the phenomenon, as well as the city of Auckland, for its permanent collection.

"To be able to immediately put your image out to the world has made the selfie this phenomenon that’s caught on like wildfire," Auckland Museum photographic curator Shaun Higgins said.

People have been asked to send in their best selfies, with life in Auckland as a backdrop. So far, the museum is thrilled with the response.

"All sorts of different cultures, people from all over the city," Mr Higgins said.

Auckland Museum has so far collected selfies of people with animals, their friends, children, and even at work. The Prime Minister, too, sent in a photo from Polyfest.

"It really enables people to respond in every way of life, whether it’s commuting to work, or going to their local fish and chip shop."

The museum has so far received 500 selfies, with the hopes of reaching their target of 1000 by the end of the school holidays.

The self-portraits will be used to showcase the selfie phenomenon. Source: 1 NEWS
