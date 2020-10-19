Auckland mum says she was told to leave public pool after complaints over bikini

An Auckland mum says she "felt awful" after claiming she was told to leave a public pool because of her swimwear choice.

Betty Ferreira told Seven Sharp while watching her daughter swim, a manager asked her to move from the poolside to a less visible spot after complaints about her bikini being inappropriate.

"I was only taking time in the pool and a lady came and asked me if I could move somewhere else and when I told her that I was going to move inside the pool she was kind of disappointed as she probably expected me to leave," Ferreira said.

"She then said ‘actually there are a few ladies who are complaining’ she apologised to me and said ‘I am nobody to tell you what to wear’ but there were ladies in the swimming pool complaining saying what I was wearing was inappropriate.

“It made me feel awful, it makes me feel naked and I wasn’t naked."

The local council in charge of the pool told Seven Sharp she was sitting in an area that was closed to the public.

However, Ferreira disputes that.

“That doesn’t make sense to me, I don’t recall it that way they asked me to move like they expected me to leave, there was no construction and other people were allowed to walk through the same area I was lying down."

Hilary Barry asked if she had a message to other woman after the alleged incident.