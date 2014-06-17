 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland mum says she was denied part of benefit due to loan from uncle to build wheelchair-friendly home

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

An Auckland woman says she was denied some of her benefit because she got a loan from her uncle to help build a wheelchair friendly home.

Source: 1 NEWS

It's another case that's come to light after a High Court decision this week that found the Ministry of Social Development was wrong to class a beneficiary's personal loans and credit card as income.

The West Auckland woman, who is wheelchair bound and a single mother of four, has described trying to get support from Work and Income as a "living hell".

After an accident that left her unable to walk five years ago, her husband left her and their four daughters. Soon after that, the bank forced them to sell the family home.

At that time, the woman had an accommodation supplement coming in, but that stopped when she got a $120,000 ACC payout for losing the use of her legs.

"That payment caused me a big issue around being penalised, even though it was for my legs," she said.

"It was upsetting because it was a small payment to lose your legs and try and get on with your life."

"I tried to fight them but it was just impossible."

The family went from rental to rental, but finding an affordable house for four children and someone with a wheel-chair was "impossible", she said.

The woman said she needed her payout, and the funds from her house sale, to build an accessible house but the family was dipping into the money every day to survive.

Her parents stepped in after the family started living in a basement and allowed her to build a small granny-flat at the back of their property.

She saved every dollar of what remained of her payout to build the tiny flat. The downstairs bedroom, living room and kitchen are squeezed into one space. Upstairs, the girls share a couple of bedrooms.

But when the bank refused to loan the woman the money to finish it, she went to an uncle for help.

When she recently tried to get the accommodation supplement again, she said WINZ told her the uncle's loan counted as income.

"Trying to better myself has not been to my advantage at all," she said.

'It's been a battle'

The woman receives a supported living benefit and an IRD payment for her two youngest daughters - a total of $557 a week

Her older children, one who's a student and the eldest, who's her carer and also works part time, help cover her costs.

"It's been five years of living hell," she said.

"Trying to live with your injury and all the other issues around that - it's been a battle."

"Anyone could be in my position, it's just been bad luck."

Her 21-year-old daughter, who is also her carer, said financial pressure took its toll on the whole family.

"I find myself worrying about how we're going to get money for the next thing that comes up, or mum's car."

"I know it's going to be a problem. You kind of have to start worrying about stuff you shouldn't have to be when you're the kid," she said.

However, Viv Rickard from the Ministry of Social Development said the loan from the uncle was not the reason her accommodation supplement was refused.

He said the cash from the ACC payout and the house sale meant that the woman was ineligible.

"Once you earn over a certain amount... we don't have the discretion over and above that," he said.

At the time of her payout, he said, MSD understood the woman was in a difficult position and so they sought legal advice to find out if there was any exception they could make on compassionate grounds.

"Unfortunately, after exhausting all efforts, we were bound by the law to stop her Accommodation Supplement."

It said the woman told WINZ about the ACC payment two years after she received it, but they decided not to pursue overpayment.

Despite what Mr Rickards said, the woman maintained MSD told her it was the loan that was to blame the second time she sought their support.

WINZ has been in touch with the woman since RNZ requested an interview.

It said she might be eligible for support again and had set up an interview with her today to determine what that might be. 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

00:14
3
The Red Devils' 2-1 win in Kazan books a semi-final against France.

World Cup LIVE: Belgium's golden generation eliminate Brazil to set up heavyweight semi-final clash with Frace

4
Shaun Johnson leaves the field injured. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

'People have been waiting for us to collapse' - cracks beginning to appear after Warriors remarkable NRL start

5
Police car night generic

Christchurch hit and run victim dies

00:14
The Red Devils' 2-1 win in Kazan books a semi-final against France.

World Cup LIVE: Belgium's golden generation eliminate Brazil to set up heavyweight semi-final clash with Frace

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of this year's Football World Cup quarter-finals from Russia.

00:12
The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most Read: Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.