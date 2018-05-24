Auckland motorway crash delays motorists heading to Auckland Airport to catch flights

Motorists bound for Auckland Airport are being delayed by a crash blocking the two right lanes of the south-western motorway, State Highway 20.

Traffic delayed by crash on Auckland's South Western Motorway. Source: Keith Macfarlane

The crash scene is just before the Neilson St off-ramp and NZTA says to avoid the area if possible or expect delays.

The agency is telling motorists to consider exiting at Hillsborough Rd, and using the southbound Neilson St on-ramp.