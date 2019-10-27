Auckland motorists warned to expect delays as convention centre fire clean-up continues

Motorists in Auckland are being warned to expect delays today as the clean-up continues from the SkyCity convention centre fire.

Some lanes are still closed on roads in the CBD, so Auckland Transport is encouraging people to use public transport, carpool or cycle to avoid delays.

The latest updates from Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the investigation into the fire has commenced.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The fire broke out on the roof of the building just after 1pm last Tuesday.

Some businesses in the area closed down, while others in the CBD were forced to work from home as thick smoke clouded the city in the days after.