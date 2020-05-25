TODAY |

Auckland motorists urged to drive carefully after five crashes on same stretch of road in an hour

Motorists are being urged to slow down in Auckland after multiple crashes have taken place on the same stretch of a motorway this morning.

Auckland's traffic congestion on the Southern Motorway has ground to a halt due to all the incidents. Source: Breakfast

Traffic is-bumper-to-bumper on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning due to five crashes between Mangere Bridge and the Queenstown Road off-ramp.

The first crash happened on the southbound side of Mangere Bridge early this morning and involved two vehicles. The four other crashes took place within an hour of that initial accident.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is urging drivers to take extra care in the area this morning or delay your journey if possible. If the area can be avoided altogether, NZTA also recommend that.

The crashes come as New Zealand enters its second full week of life at Alert Level 2 in the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning relaxed restrictions such as driving have returned after the lockdown at Levels 3 and 4.

As New Zealand transitioned to Level 2, police and road safety advocates urged extra care on the roads after a month of being off them.

"Expect to be rusty and expect it to take you a little bit of time to get back up to speed," Roger Venn, general manager of AA Driving School, told 1 NEWS.

"I'd say expect others to make mistakes as well and maybe if you can take yourself somewhere quiet for half an hour and get yourself reacquainted with your vehicle."

