Auckland motel killers' appeals dismissed

Two men who murdered a man in an Auckland motel have had their appeals against terms of life imprisonment thrown out.

Beauen Wallace-Loretz and Leonard Nattrass-Bergquist. Source: 1 NEWS

Beauen Wallace-Loretz and Leonard Nattrass-Bergquist, who were aged 19 and 20 at trial last year, were convicted of murdering and robbing 54-year-old Ihaia Gillman-Harris at Epsom's Ascot Motel in 2014.

They were also convicted of aggravated robbery and taking his car.

In their appeal in August, Nattrass-Bergquist and Wallace-Loretz alleged a miscarriage of justice had taken place, saying Justice Kit Toogood had, at the trial, "misdirected and/or failed to direct adequately on the issue of lies [told by Nattrass-Bergquist]" and the defendants were denied their rights to know the charges against them.

However, the three Court of Appeal justices said Justice Toogood had not erred in his summing up, none of the objections raised had merit and neither suffered "significant prejudice", as the defence insisted.

Mr Gillman-Harris was assaulted with a bat and suffered four or five blows to the head, as well as blows to the body, in the motel room.

The two men - then teens - stole his credit card, cellphone, cash and car, but later handed themselves into police after learning of Mr Gillman-Harris' death.