 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland motel killers' appeals dismissed

share

Source:

NZN

Two men who murdered a man in an Auckland motel have had their appeals against terms of life imprisonment thrown out.

Beauen Wallace-Loretz and Leonard Nattrass-Bergquist.

Beauen Wallace-Loretz and Leonard Nattrass-Bergquist.

Source: 1 NEWS

Beauen Wallace-Loretz and Leonard Nattrass-Bergquist, who were aged 19 and 20 at trial last year, were convicted of murdering and robbing 54-year-old Ihaia Gillman-Harris at Epsom's Ascot Motel in 2014.

They were also convicted of aggravated robbery and taking his car.

In their appeal in August, Nattrass-Bergquist and Wallace-Loretz alleged a miscarriage of justice had taken place, saying Justice Kit Toogood had, at the trial, "misdirected and/or failed to direct adequately on the issue of lies [told by Nattrass-Bergquist]" and the defendants were denied their rights to know the charges against them.

However, the three Court of Appeal justices said Justice Toogood had not erred in his summing up, none of the objections raised had merit and neither suffered "significant prejudice", as the defence insisted.

Mr Gillman-Harris was assaulted with a bat and suffered four or five blows to the head, as well as blows to the body, in the motel room.

The two men - then teens - stole his credit card, cellphone, cash and car, but later handed themselves into police after learning of Mr Gillman-Harris' death.

Nattrass-Bergquist and Wallace-Loretz argued unsuccessfully at trial the assault was in self-defence.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

2
Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting


00:22
3
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

4

What time's the best to view the only supermoon of the year in all its glory?


00:28
5
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


00:22
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

New Zealand wrapped up the visitor's batting order to claim an innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve today.

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole proposal 'precarious and insecure' employment - poverty action group

National's Simon Bridges also hit out calling it the "latest embarrassment of Shane Jones".


02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.

01:47
Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training" if Shane Jones' scheme is to work.

Business NZ on Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme - 'the government should ensure they are work capable'

Kirk Hope said there will need to be some "fairly comprehensive training".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 