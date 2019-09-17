Auckland model tipped to be next big thing after stealing headlines at New York Fashion Week

Auckland model Jordan Daniels must be pinching herself after stealing headlines at New York Fashion Week.

The 21-year-old’s now preparing for the catwalk in Milan after walking for Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors in New York.

Daniels is being tipped as the next big thing, with features by Vogue and the New York Post.

In order to pursue her dream, the model quit her job, dropped out of university and dumped her boyfriend.

To be ready for the runway this year, Daniels first had to overcome a bout of pneumonia after sitting out the first half of the season.