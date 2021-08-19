Auckland MIQ worker tests positive for Covid-19

A staff member of an Auckland managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person worked for the SO Hotel Managed Isolation Facility and tested positive during routine surveillance testing for Covid-19.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the staff member was fully vaccinated and was regularly tested.

The hours worked by the person means they had limited contact with hotel guests, the ministry said.

The person had two household contacts who have been identified.

The worker is isolating in a MIQ facility.

An investigation to determine the source of the worker's infection is underway by public health officials.