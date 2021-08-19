TODAY |

Auckland MIQ worker tests positive for Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

A staff member of an Auckland managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: 1 NEWS

The person worked for the SO Hotel Managed Isolation Facility and tested positive during routine surveillance testing for Covid-19.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the staff member was fully vaccinated and was regularly tested.

The hours worked by the person means they had limited contact with hotel guests, the ministry said.

The person had two household contacts who have been identified.

The worker is isolating in a MIQ facility.

An investigation to determine the source of the worker's infection is underway by public health officials.

There hasn't been any clear evidence of in-facility transmission so far.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Couple who fled Auckland lockdown to Wānaka named
2
Changes to learner and restricted licence renewals proposed
3
Auckland MIQ worker tests positive for Covid-19
4
Uncle: Family trying to stay positive in search for dad, three children in Waikato
5
Bus and supermarkets among location of interest entries
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Cells evacuated after prisoner lights fire at Waikato corrections facility

Police seek witnesses to Whanganui drive-by shooting

End of an era as last student pub in Dunedin closes doors

Steel and Tube employees offered bonus for Covid jabs