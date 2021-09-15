Auckland MIQ worker tests Covid-positive; potential link to community outbreak

A staff member of an Auckland managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid-19.

The person worked for the SO Hotel Managed Isolation Facility and tested positive during routine surveillance testing for Covid-19.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the person had a "potential link" to another known community case in the Delta outbreak.

He said ESR was now undertaking genome sequencing to be able to confirm that link.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Ministry of Health spokesperson said the staff member was fully vaccinated and was regularly tested.

The hours worked by the person means they had limited contact with hotel guests, the ministry said.

The person had two household contacts who have been identified.