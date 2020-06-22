Auckland MIQ returnees allowed to leave after no facility transmission found

More than 100 recent returnees in a managed isolation facility in Auckland are now allowed to leave after investigations into two Covid-19 cases found no facility transmission.

The Auckland Airport Novotel. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health said last evening that 125 returnees at the Novotel at Auckland Airport were to remain at the facility while genome sequencing was completed for two people who tested positive for Covid-19 at day 12 of their stay.

The sequencing results determined there is unlikely to be in-facility transmission of Covid-19 at the managed isolation facility.

"This means 115 of the 125 affected returnees are eligible to leave Novotel Auckland Airport today, pending final health checks," the MOH said.