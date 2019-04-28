Auckland measles cases rise to 45

Measles cases continue to rise in Auckland with the number of people infected reaching 45 this year.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service released the latest statistics today, which saw the number rise from 34 confirmed cases this time last week.

The first early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, sore red eyes and cough, followed a few days later by a rash usually starting on the face before moving down the body.

"Measles is one of the most infectious viruses, so it is important that we try to limit the spread," Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack said.

He recommended people who believed someone in their family or whānau could have measles stay at home and phone a doctor or Healthline first.