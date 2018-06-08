Auckland mayor to sign deal today moving speedway out of Western Springs, Test cricket in

A deal will be ratified today to move speedway out of Western Springs, allowing cricket to make the inner-west stadium its Auckland home.

The deal ends speedway's 90-year association with Western Springs. Source: Photosport

Mayor Phil Goff will sign an agreement with Speedway Promotions director Biill Buckley and Regional Facilities Auckland boss Chris Brooks to end the 90-year motorsport history at Western Springs.

Speedway will move to a purpose built home near the airport at the end of the 2019-20 summer.

A new oval playing field and new stands would be built if cricket made Western Springs its new home.

Under the proposal, the stadium would still host concerts, be the home ground of Ponsonby Rugby Club and would also become the base for Australian Rules Football.

The mayor confirmed that speedway's new home will be Colin Dale Motorsport Park in Wiri, east of the airport.

Speedway Promotions had rejected the move as recently as March, but with their lease at Western Springs expiring next year, they approached the council to renew negotiations.