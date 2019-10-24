TODAY |

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff thanks firefighters, predicts city will return to normal by tomorrow

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the Auckland CBD will hopefully be "pretty much back to normal" by the tomorrow morning as he expressed thanks to the firefighters battling the convention centre fire.

The fire, which broke out on Tuesday, is now in the final stages of being extinguished, with firefighters working on dampening down hotspots which could potentially flare up again, officials said.

Firefighters prepare to send up an aerial unit as they battle the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Mr Goff said firefighters now appear to be "really on top of it and their strategy has worked".

"There's a little bit of roof left there but I'm imagining this time tomorrow we'll be pretty much back to normal," he said.

Live Updates: Follow along as 1 NEWS brings you the very latest news on the convention centre fire

He said that the CBD was much less busy this morning, with people seeming to mostly get the message to stay away from the scene.

"People understand what's happening here and they understand the imperative of keeping these roads clear so that the emergency services can do their jobs."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand had so far done an amazing job, Mr Goff said, fighting a very difficult and complex fire.

"The men and the women in the fire service have been fantastic - all credit to them and a big thank you from the people of Auckland."

Firefighters rest on the street while battling the SkyCity NZ International Convention Centre fire. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Mr Goff said SkyCity's New Zealand International Convention Centre may have been controversial in its origins, but that controversy had passed, and the centre would be a huge benefit to the city economically.

"We are now a globally sized and competitive city and we have to have a centre this size," he said.

"Yes, we have other convention centres but not the size this will be."

Your playlist will load after this ad

“They’re really on top of it and their strategy has worked,” the mayor said of firefighters who have been battling the inferno since Tuesday. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:55
Husband, patients of man killed in Christchurch pursuit tragedy share memories of 'one of life's good guys'
2
Live updates: SkyCity convention centre still burning after second long night for firefighters
3
After cricket saga, Steve Hansen says All Blacks prepared for England tiebreak - 'We know the rules'
4
Michael Cheika got into 'ugly verbal altercation' with Raelene Castle days before Wallabies' RWC loss - report
5
Brodie Retallick not amused as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up - 'Is that supposed to be humorous'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:36

Christchurch programme helps kids develop emotional intelligence, learn to cope with stress
02:47

New Zealanders step closer to euthanasia referendum at 2020 election

05:01

SkyCity convention centre roof expected to collapse as blaze continues into second night
00:37

TVNZ forced to move from Auckland building, news programming broadcast from offsite studio