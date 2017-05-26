 

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says Budget did nothing for city's issues

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the government has ignored problems facing the region, saying the Budget failed to help address the pressure on our biggest city's roads.

Auckland's mayor says strong spending in infrastructure was needed in New Zealand's biggest city, where traffic congestion is a huge issue.
"We cannot have 36 per cent of New Zealanders who call Auckland home facing daily congestion that costs the country billions in productivity," Mr Goff said.

The government in December 2016 announced $5.4b would be spent on infrastructure in Auckland over the next four years, including a sizeable government contribution to Auckland's City Rail Loop project.

Some new infrastructure spending was announced for Auckland in the lead up to yesterday's Budget announcement by new Finance Minister Steven Joyce - $1.2b over four years - but Mr Goff said that won't cut it and more should have come yesterday.

"We needed that strong investment in our public transport system to unlock the city and enable Auckland to contribute what it could to New Zealand," he said.

The Green Party has also issued a press release calling the budget "a disappointment for Auckland".

"Aucklanders are the biggest losers in today's Budget, with nothing new that will fix transport and housing problems in the city," the statement read.

"There is nothing in this Budget for the thousands of Aucklanders this afternoon on crowded buses and trains, sitting in gridlock, on their way home to the house that swallows up most of their income.

"It'll still be 30 years before Auckland gets decent rail to the airport, and there's no word today on much-needed trains to the North Shore."

