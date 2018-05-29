Auckland Mayor Phil Goff releases 10-year budget proposal including $12 billion for transport

Source:
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has released his final proposal for the city's 10-year budget this morning.
The plan includes a $12 billion investment in transport, with $4 billion coming from the regional fuel tax.
Four hundred million dollars will go to fixing stormwater infrastructure and $300 million to protecting kauri trees and pest control.
The council will make a decision on the proposals this Thursday.
