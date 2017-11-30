 

How will Auckland Mayor Phil Goff fund his multi-billion dollar plan?

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has revealed how he wants to shift the city's rate burden more onto motorists to fund massive spending over the next 10 years.

The council is releasing its proposed 10-year budget today, and getting Auckland moving is its priority.
Source: Breakfast

Mr Goff has revealed his proposed 2018-28 budget which outlines the need to fund up to $25 billion of spending on transport, water, parks and other council efforts.

A regional fuel tax - reported to be up to 11.5 cents per litre - could raise up to $150m a year, which will allow the removal of a $114 transport levy.

The levy doesn't raise enough money and is "unfair in how it impacts on retired folks and others who make less use of our roads", Mr Goff says.

The council's budgeted $97 million over the next 10 years for environmental protection would not be enough, and Mr Goff wants a $21 environmental levy to raise another $123m for environmental work.

Mr Goff says he has kept to his election promise of keeping rate rises low.

The general rate rise will be 2.5 per cent for the first two years, but rise to 3.5 per cent after that.

A property owner with a $1m house will have a general rates rise of 1.4 per cent. The rates rise will be less for those with cheaper houses, but more for those with more expensive houses.

However, with the fuel levy and the targeted rates, ratepayers will be facing a 6.2 per cent increase in what they pay to council, RNZ reports.

Mr Goff also wants to sell the Downtown carpark and the council service centre in Graham Street and reduce the council's travel budget by 30 per cent.

