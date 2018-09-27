Auckland mayor Phil Goff calls mayoral candidate John Tamihere's vows to dump 'Goff gas tax' if elected 'pure fantasy'

Auckland mayor Phil Goff has hit back at mayoral candidate John Tamihere after he vowed to drop the city's fuel tax and prioritise road and rail projects if he is elected.

Mr Tamihere today released his road and rail transport policy which he said was "vital" to get Auckland moving. It covers road, rail, ferries, cyclists and park'n'ride facilities.

Mr Tamihere suggested money would come from central Government to offet the abolished fuel tax, which has Aucklanders charged 20 cents extra at the pump.

He also said he would kick-start a new harbour crossing and sack the Auckland Transport Board if the October local body election results with him unseating incumbent mayor Phil Goff.

"The Goff Gas Tax (the regional fuel tax) will be GONE and so will the AT Board," he said in a statement.

Mr Goff has since responded, calling Mr Tamihere's plan "unfundable, unworkable and undeliverable".

"It's pure fantasy," Mr Goff said in a statement. "There is no business case to back it up, no engineering case to show that it's even viable.



"It's electioneering nonsense costing billions of dollars that the Government won't fund and Aucklanders couldn't and wouldn't fund through their rates.



"The Auckland Transport Alignment Project massively increased funding by $9 billion. It is getting projects around the city underway, like the Eastern Busway and extensions to the Northern Busway, stations like Puhinui, and major arterial roads like Penlink and Mill Road.



"Tamihere would create commuter chaos by promising to slash $4.3 billion worth of funding for transport projects. That would gut public transport and massively increase congestion."

Source: 1 NEWS



Today's announcement comes after Mr Tamihere recently announced plans for an 18-lane harbour bridge connecting Auckland City and North Shore. He said it would be 10 traffic lanes, with the rest being rail, walkways and cycle lanes.

Mr Tamihere said under his lead Auckland projects will be "put on steriods so the city is open for business 24/7".