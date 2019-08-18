TODAY |

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff aiming for the environmental vote as he takes swipe at John Tamihere

Phil Goff has launched his re-election campaign today and has made Auckland's environment and climate change key priorities for his second term as he also took a swipe at John Tamihere.

Mr Goff is set to make council plans to only purchase electric or hybrid cars from next year with cleaner transport high on his agenda .

He is also hoping for government support in switching to electric buses.

While announcing his policies, Mr Goff also took a shot at rival Mr Tamihere, saying he is not fit to deal with the congestion and pollution challenges that Auckland currently faces.

"A Tamihere mayoralty will set Auckland back; my next term will take Auckland forward." Mr Goff said in a statement.

Mr Goff's first term focused on the investment to protect Auckland's environment.

This included reducing sewage overflows within a decade, a massive increase in funds to stop kauri die-back spreading, and pest eradication.

"We will achieve in less than a decade what the council thought would take 30 years when I became elected," he said.



The Mayor launched his bid for re-election by saying the solutions for the city's problems is going electric for public transport while also taking a swipe at his opposition. Source: 1 NEWS
