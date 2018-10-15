 

Auckland mayor orders Lime scooter safety probe after city councillor almost hit

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has ordered an urgent safety report to be produced about Lime scooters after Councillor Christine Fletcher was almost hit by someone riding one.

Stuff reports Mr Goff called for the council memo to be produced this morning during the Governing Body meeting, where the scooters were vigorously debated.

Lime rolled out hundreds of the electric ride-on scooters in Auckland and Christchurch on October 15, and has plans for more to be added.

Read more: Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?

Other companies are also planning on dropping thousands more on to Auckland streets in coming months.

A number off ACC claims have already been received both in Auckland and Christchurch from people who have injured themselves on the scooters.

"I am personally also concerned about the safety risk of the speed at which they're travelling," Mr Goff said.

"There is a trial, but I don't want to have to react after the event if there is a serious injury."

Stuff reported that Mr Goff said he was worried that the scooters are "predominantly unregulated".

It is legal to ride the scooters both on the footpath and without a helmet.

Riders are intended to be over the age of 18, but this requirement is not enforced.

They have a top speed of almost 30km/h.

"I just think there is an issue there that could be a serious issue," Mr Goff said.

The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app. Source: 1 NEWS
