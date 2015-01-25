TODAY |

Auckland mayor calls for fast tracking of water consent amid drought fears

Phil Goff has appeared before the Environment Select Committee this morning to try and fast-track an application so that drought-stricken Auckland can take water from Waikato River.

The Auckland Mayor, alongside Councillor Linda Cooper and Chair of the Independent Māori Statutory Board David Taipari, asked Government MPs that Watercare’s Waikato River water take consent be included on the Covid-19 Recovery Bill 2020 to support Auckland’s recovery from the virus.

He said if the city doesn't get granted a fast-track Aucklanders could be waiting a up to a decade to get a case heard.

In 2013, Watercare lodged a consent with the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 megalitres of water to cater to increasing population demands in Auckland.

However, after seven years of waiting, deficiencies in the legislation mean the application is still 106th in the queue to be considered, Mr Goff said in a statement this morning ahead of the meeting.

"Auckland is experiencing a 1-in-200 year drought event. If insufficient rain falls through winter and spring, by summer, severe water restrictions could be needed affecting people and businesses," he said.

"Our economist estimates up to 14,000 jobs could be affected by limitations on water use. We can’t afford that sort of disruption as we recover from the economic effects of Covid-19.

"This will have a negative impact not only Auckland, but regionally and across the country."

While measures are being taken to reduce water demand and use every possible source of water supply in the city, Mr Goff believes the Waikato River is likely to offer the best and fastest way to tackle the "potential crisis" caused by the drought.

Mr Goff also said Auckland Council and Watercare accepted that if it was to draw more water from the river it would need to contribute more to restore the river and the quality of its water.

"Watercare is confident that the additional take from the river will have minimal effects on the water flow and not cause environmental damage," he added.

