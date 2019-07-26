TODAY |

Auckland mayor announces plan to expedite removal of car parks from popular city centre street

News
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Transport

A popular Auckland street could be a “world-class pedestrian-friendly” zone by 2022 — three years earlier than planned — with trials starting in October. 

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, alongside councillor and Planning Committee chairperson Chris Darby, announced the proposal this morning for High Street, with representatives from the area’s business community. 

The mayor said the move would help the city centre become “rebalanced towards people” instead of cars.

“I have heard the calls of City Centre Advisory Board members and Aucklanders to just get on with it,” he said.

 “We want to return streets to Aucklanders and create a thriving commercial and cultural area for residents, workers, students and visitors to enjoy, not simply a parking lot.”

The project’s early completion is subject to the council’s Finance and Performance Committee next month.

Council data revealed there were 14 pedestrians for every one person in a vehicle on High Street.

“Upgrading High Street makes sense — large numbers of pedestrians are squeezed onto narrow footpaths by relatively few cars, reducing enjoyment, safety and air quality," Mr Goff said. 

“The changes we are making will transform and revitalise this iconic street and create a template for wider improvements across the city centre.”

Trials will run for about seven months, beginning at the northern end of High Street, before progressing towards the rest of the road. Mr Goff told the NZ Herald the costs of carpark removal and curb alterations in 2022 could fall between $14 million to $22 million.

In a press statement, Auckland Council said the approach gives residents and businesses time to offer feedback on the final design. Officials also hoped improvements would ensure accessibility for service vehicles, emergency services and people with disabilities.

Mr Darby said: “Personal mobility and enjoyment trumps parking and kerbs to bring people out on the street. It’s time to trigger that change.”

Auckland's High Street could be pedestrian-friendly by 2022 if approved by the council's Finance and Performance Committee.
Auckland's High Street could be pedestrian-friendly by 2022 if approved by the council's Finance and Performance Committee. Source: Supplied
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Grotesquely thin' mannequin at Farmers store horrifies Dunedin shopper
2
'This will be under water in 100 years' -Whangārei District Council declares climate change emergency
3
Mothers and children from the West Coast Christian community Gloriavale
Former Gloriavale member returns by night to help others leave
4
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
5
The All Blacks back is wanted by both the Hurricanes and Blues, says 1 NEWS’ Andrew Saville.
Jordie Barrett could 'swap' Super Rugby franchises under new contract, 1 NEWS understands
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:25
If accepted, early childhood educators would receive pay parity with primary and secondary teachers.

Kindy teachers vote to accept Government's pay offer
Study author Andy Towers says between 35 and 40 per cent of older New Zealanders may be drinking hazardously.

Hazardous rise in drinking seen among Kiwi baby boomers, research finds
A New Zealand Police vehicle with a road block in place (file image).

Person critically injured after hit by own car in Auckland

Farm managers fined after stream had faecal levels 640 times higher than recommended