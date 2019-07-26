Auckland mayor announces plan to expedite removal of car parks from popular city centre street

A popular Auckland street could be a “world-class pedestrian-friendly” zone by 2022 — three years earlier than planned — with trials starting in October.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, alongside councillor and Planning Committee chairperson Chris Darby, announced the proposal this morning for High Street, with representatives from the area’s business community.

The mayor said the move would help the city centre become “rebalanced towards people” instead of cars.

“I have heard the calls of City Centre Advisory Board members and Aucklanders to just get on with it,” he said.

“We want to return streets to Aucklanders and create a thriving commercial and cultural area for residents, workers, students and visitors to enjoy, not simply a parking lot.”

The project’s early completion is subject to the council’s Finance and Performance Committee next month.

Council data revealed there were 14 pedestrians for every one person in a vehicle on High Street.

“Upgrading High Street makes sense — large numbers of pedestrians are squeezed onto narrow footpaths by relatively few cars, reducing enjoyment, safety and air quality," Mr Goff said.

“The changes we are making will transform and revitalise this iconic street and create a template for wider improvements across the city centre.”

Trials will run for about seven months, beginning at the northern end of High Street, before progressing towards the rest of the road. Mr Goff told the NZ Herald the costs of carpark removal and curb alterations in 2022 could fall between $14 million to $22 million.

In a press statement, Auckland Council said the approach gives residents and businesses time to offer feedback on the final design. Officials also hoped improvements would ensure accessibility for service vehicles, emergency services and people with disabilities.