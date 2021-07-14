Auckland mass vaccination event to begin at month's end, 1.5m doses coming in August

New Zealand's biggest Covid-19 vaccine delivery to date is scheduled to arrive next month, with more than 1.5 million Pfizer doses on the way.

Vodafone Events Centre Source: 1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the shipment would align with New Zealand's 'scale up' of the vaccine rollout.

"It's fantastic news for the overall programme and to New Zealanders awaiting their vaccines."

Your playlist will load after this ad

He said it would allow more options for people to be vaccinated, announcing the date of the first mass vaccination event.

It would be held on July 30 to August 1 at the Vodafone Event Centre in Manukau, for MIT students, staff and their families.

He said mass vaccination events would be covered effectively, quickly and safely.

When booking into the mass event, people can also book their second dose for six weeks later at the next mass vaccination event.