Auckland man's body found outside Fiji hospital, two arrested over death

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a New Zealand man who was dropped outside a hospital in Fiji with stab wounds yesterday.

Ashkan Farsani was driven to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where medical staff unsuccessfully tried to save him.

Sergeant Charles Andrew, of the Southern Division Command Centre, told RNZ that two people are in custody and are being interviewed by police.

They are yet to be charged.

Mr Andrew confirmed that Mr Farsani was from New Zealand and that a murder investigation has been launched.

According to the Fiji Sun newspaper, a man was seen being dropped near the accident and emergency ward yesterday afternoon.

The silver Toyota Prius he'd been in was later found abandoned.