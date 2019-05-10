TODAY |

Auckland man's body found outside Fiji hospital, two arrested over death

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Auckland
Crime and Justice

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a New Zealand man who was dropped outside a hospital in Fiji with stab wounds yesterday.

Ashkan Farsani was driven to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva, where medical staff unsuccessfully tried to save him.

Sergeant Charles Andrew, of the Southern Division Command Centre, told RNZ that two people are in custody and are being interviewed by police.

They are yet to be charged.

Mr Andrew confirmed that Mr Farsani was from New Zealand and that a murder investigation has been launched.

According to the Fiji Sun newspaper, a man was seen being dropped near the accident and emergency ward yesterday afternoon.

The silver Toyota Prius he'd been in was later found abandoned.

The newspaper reported that two men in their 30s handed themselves in to police.

rnz.co.nz

Ashkan Farsani, Auckland man allegedly killed in Fiji
Ashkan Farsani, Auckland man allegedly killed in Fiji Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
2
Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison
3
Shockingly large arsenal haul in Bel Air mansion as 1,000 guns captured
Tip leads to seizure of more than 1,000 guns from Los Angeles mansion
4
The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
5
Anna Sorokin, sentenced to four to 12 years prison for swindling $275,000 via fake identity as socialite
Fake socialite who swindled $400k from friends jailed for up to 12 years
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:21
Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries.

Man appears in court as police probe death of 23-year-old after Porirua fight
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.

One person dead after crash on State Highway 1 near Whangārei

Auckland Harbor Bridge in Auckland, New Zealand.

Auckland jet boat company fined $30,000 for unsafe practices after woman breaks collarbone on tour
08:12
AUT Deaf Studies lecturer Rachel Coppage explains the language’s history and explores the future of the Deaf community.

Exploring New Zealand Sign Language's discriminatory past and uncertain future