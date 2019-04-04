TODAY |

Auckland man shot in leg yesterday morning remains in stable condition

A man who was seriously injured after being shot in the leg in Auckland's Glendene yesterday remains in a stable condition, police say.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a gun discharged at a property on Kirby Street, in Glendene, about 7.20am yesterday, Inspector Jason Homan earlier said in a statement. 

On arrival, police found the injured man and he was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

At the time police said they were looking or a 2001 white Honda Stream, but the vehicle has now been located and is no longer believed to be involved in the incident, police said this morning.

Police seek sightings of stolen vehicle after shooting in Auckland

A scene examination into yesterday's incident will continue today and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police on 105 quoting reference number P045804272, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

