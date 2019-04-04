Auckland man shot in leg yesterday morning remains in stable condition

A man who was seriously injured after being shot in the leg in Auckland's Glendene yesterday remains in a stable condition, police say.

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports a gun discharged at a property on Kirby Street, in Glendene, about 7.20am yesterday, Inspector Jason Homan earlier said in a statement.



On arrival, police found the injured man and he was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

At the time police said they were looking or a 2001 white Honda Stream, but the vehicle has now been located and is no longer believed to be involved in the incident, police said this morning.

A scene examination into yesterday's incident will continue today and investigations into the matter are ongoing.