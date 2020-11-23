Auckland man shot in arm last night not providing information to police

A man who was shot in the arm after an incident in the Auckland suburb of Mount Wellington last night is not proving information to police.

Police were called to Carbine Road following reports of a shooting around 8.35pm.

“Police are still making a number of extensive inquiries to establish exactly how the man was injured, however the person is not being forthcoming with information,” a spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.

The man was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition but is likely to be discharged this afternoon.

"While the investigation is in its very early stages, police want to reassure the Mount Wellington community that this does not appear to be a random incident."



Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson told 1 NEWS police have spoken to "a number of people in the area at the time".



A scene examination has been completed.

