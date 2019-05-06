TODAY |

Auckland man sentenced for producing, distributing child sexual abuse publications

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

An Auckland man has been sentenced to six and a half years' imprisonment for crimes involving child sexual exploitation images and videos, including production.

The 33-year-old was sentenced in the Waitakere District Court yesterday.

The man was convicted of charges including exporting, importing, possessing, distributing and producing child sexual abuse publications.

Customs began an investigation last July after receiving reports and information from an overseas agency that claimed he had uploaded child sexual exploitation images to a Canadian-based messenger app.

In August, customs agents identified and searched the man's home and he was arrested after a formal interview, during which he admitted his crimes, the agency said. 

The investigation also revealed content from the man's trip to the Philippines in 2016, during which he had paid for sexual services from an underage teenage boy.

In addition to producing child sexual abuse publications, forensic examination of the man's electronic devices located 14,047 objectionable publications, most of which depicted the sexual exploitation of children - including infants.

"Trading or even possessing such images and videos is a serious crime in New Zealand, and producing them takes the offending to a whole new level of severity." customs' manager of operations and investigations Stephen Waugh said in a statement.

"This case serves as a warning to travelling child sex offenders - customs can and will prosecute for such child sexual exploitation offences." 

A file image of a judge's gavel.
A file image of a judge's gavel. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chase star calls Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in cheeky jibe at win over India
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
4
Homeless person (file picture).
Claims of rapes, robberies of South Auckland homeless forced into central city
5
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Angry businessman phoning the bank for credit card support ++++ Note for the inspector : Credit card is fake and made especially for the photosession ++++

Westpac facing millions in penalties as Commerce Commission takes them to court over disclosure blunders
Defence Minister Ron Mark

Defence Force facilities 'run down and outdated', officials acknowledge in documents for upcoming review
Hokianga Harbour mouth and dunes from Opononi, Northland, North Island, New Zealand.

Body of man recovered after boat carrying three people capsizes in Far North
00:27
Outgoing Gisborne mayor Meng Foon will begin the new role in August.

New Race Relations Commissioner 'walks in many worlds' - Justice Minister