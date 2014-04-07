Auckland man sentenced to prison for damaging protected native trees to improve his view

A man who damaged seven protected native trees - some more than a century old - to improve the views at a Waiwera property has been sentenced to two and a half months' jail under the charge of using land in contravention of the Resource Management Act.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

Sentencing Lau, Justice Paul Keller said it was "hard to imagine a more deliberate case" motivated by financial gains.

"To describe the attitude of the offender as poor would be an understatement."

Auckland Council said it had made every effort to stop the planned felling, including visiting a number of times.

"However, he persisted and, as a result, we issued an abatement notice requiring him to stop these works in October 2013," council regulatory compliance manager Steve Pearce said.

"In June, 2014, on Mr Lau's instructions, a contractor broke the trunks of three of the pohutukawa trees and one totara tree, and broke a number of large branches off three further pohutukawa trees."

The damaged trees included six pohutukawa and one totara, four of which died as a result.

"The trees were all large, mature specimens, some of which were found to be over 100 years old," the council said.

Councillor Linda Cooper said while the council supported people developing their properties, it couldn't come at the expense of the environment.