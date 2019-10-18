Auckland man running Auckland Marathon, dressed as Sky Tower

The ASB Bank Auckland Marathon is on this weekend and it's huge.

For some it's a bucket list oncer, for others an "absolute must" year after year.

Peter Dennis fits the "absolute must" category and on Sunday he'll be towering over everyone else.

Mr Dennis built himself a Sky Tower to wear during his twenty-first edition of marathon on Sunday.

It's not the first time Mr Dennis is dressing up for the marathon, one year he did the marathon with a road cone on his head and a singlet with a tyre mark on it.

Another year he did it with a moon-boot on after breaking his ankle falling down the stairs at home, he came last that year, but that doesn't matter to Mr Dennis.

"It's not about the time, it's about having a good time."