Auckland man reunited with beloved French Bulldog after social media campaign

A social media campaign has seen an Auckland man reunited with his beloved French Bulldog after he was dognapped.

Joel Galway went through hell and back after his 18-month-old French Bulldog Cooper was stolen two weeks ago.

"Sleepless nights for sure, it was pretty emotional," Joel told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

He decided to launch a social media campaign to see Cooper's safe return and the tight Kiwi French Bulldog community rallied around, raising funds for a reward.

Unfortunately the reward money was also stolen, this time by a bogus informant.

"After sending me some identification I sent him through some money and he sent me a false address," Joel said.

Just as he was giving up hope, Joel got a tip off from a tradie that had seen a Facebook post about Cooper.

"He sent me a Snapchat and I just knew it was Cooper straightaway. He had a whole lot of dirt on his face and was a mess, but I knew it was him."

Joel set off to Otahuhu the next morning and was reunited with his pet pooch at a building site.