 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland man reunited with beloved French Bulldog after social media campaign

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A social media campaign has seen an Auckland man reunited with his beloved French Bulldog after he was dognapped.

Joel Galway went through hell and high water to get Cooper back.
Source: Seven Sharp

Joel Galway went through hell and back after his 18-month-old French Bulldog Cooper was stolen two weeks ago.

"Sleepless nights for sure, it was pretty emotional," Joel told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

He decided to launch a social media campaign to see Cooper's safe return and the tight Kiwi French Bulldog community rallied around, raising funds for a reward.

Unfortunately the reward money was also stolen, this time by a bogus informant.

"After sending me some identification I sent him through some money and he sent me a false address," Joel said.

Just as he was giving up hope, Joel got a tip off from a tradie that had seen a Facebook post about Cooper.

"He sent me a Snapchat and I just knew it was Cooper straightaway. He had a whole lot of dirt on his face and was a mess, but I knew it was him."

Joel set off to Otahuhu the next morning and was reunited with his pet pooch at a building site.

Ensuring a happy ending for the dog that social media found.

Related

Animals

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
The Crusaders pushed their lead back out before heading to the sheds with a slick final play.

As it happened: Crusaders pummel Highlanders with relentless second half attack to score big win

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

3
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

06:18
4
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

06:18
5
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

06:18
The former Thai navy Seal succumbed to lack of oxygen while delivering supplies.

Thai Navy SEALS pay tribute to volunteer diver that died in Thailand cave rescue

"May you rest in peace and we will accomplish this mission as you had wished."

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Cars salesmen lose jobs with Tauranga dealership over racist message on customer's phone

The two salesmen were earlier stood down over the message left on Narrelle Newdick's phone.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

China warns of 'counterattack' as US tariffs take effect

Washington increased tariffs on $US34 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Phil Goff bans far-right Canadian pair from speaking at any Auckland Council buildings

The mayor says Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions.


00:10
The southern right whale has been frolicking in the harbour since Monday.

Curious whale in Wellington Harbour delays berthing of Interislander ferry and postpones capital's Matariki fireworks

It's the first sighting of a southern right whale in the capital for eight years.