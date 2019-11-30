TODAY |

Auckland man 'mystified' by National MP's tweet calling him 'nasty'

Jane Nixon, 1 NEWS Now Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland man says he was left "mystified" when he woke up this morning to find a National list MP had sent him a tweet calling him 'nasty' and 'ugly'.

Jeremy Greenbrook-Held Source: Twitter

Jeremy Greenbrook-Held, who works for the New Zealand Companies Office told 1 NEWS, National MP Jo Hayes had responded to a tweet he had pinned on his Twitter account six months ago.

Mr Greenbrook-Held ran for Labour in 2011 going up against John Key in the Helensville electorate.

The message was in response to a tweet Mr Greenbrook-Held posted after he graduated with a Massey University diploma in June.

The tweet Jeremy Greenbrook-Held posted in June 2019. Source: Twitter

"I hope that people checking you out for future work will visit your twitter page and see how ugly you really are," her tweet read.

National Party MP Jo Hayes has since apologised for sending the tweet to Jeremy Greenbrook-Held. Source: Twitter

Mr Greenbrook-Held says he is bewildered by her response, although she does follow him on Twitter, he wondered if Ms Hayes meant it for someone else - but had not apologised to him personally.

However, Christchurch-based Ms Hayes told 1 NEWS "I should not have sent this tweet. I will delete it and I'm sorry for any offence caused."

Not taking offence, Mr Greenbrook-Held says it wasn't a professional move on her part. 

"I’m a public servant, so any threat to my career I take seriously if an MP says this," Mr Greenbrook-Held said.

He told 1 NEWS the whole thing had been "really weird".

"I just think it's hilarious," Mr Greenbrook-Held said. 

"It doesn’t hurt my feelings at all and she doesn’t need to apologise but social media for MPs can be a bit of a media minefield, so she probably shouldn’t have tweeted it," he said.

Mr Greenbrook-Held, who says he's a "bit of a geek when it comes to politics," has only interacted once with Ms Hayes, through a tweet posted in September last year.

"Somebody pointed out today that I interacted with her in September 2018 by tweeting that her 'career might have peaked'. It was about something she said at Parliament's Question Time," he said.

The tweet Jeremy Greenbrook-Held posted in September 2018. Source: Twitter

At the time, Mr Greenbrook-Held says she took the tweet "lightheartedly" replying with the words, "Nah, not even".

That was the last time he heard from her, until today.

"A couple of Labour MPs have been in touch, direct messaging me, saying "are you okay?, This is a really strange thing to happen,"” he said but refrained from naming the MPs.

"If I was an MP, I would stay the hell away from Twitter but these things happen," he said.

"This could be her 15 minutes of fame."


New Zealand
Auckland
Politics
Jane Nixon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:17
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers
2
Auckland tenants ordered to pay $2k after illicit swimming pool turns backyard into a 'bog'
3
Black Caps take bragging rights against England after day two in Hamilton
4
Pakistan cricket stars eat dinner with Indian taxi driver in Australia after he refuses to let them pay for fare
5
Fire restrictions to be imposed for all of Auckland from Monday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Labour Party announces Habitat for Humanity NZ CEO as new President

04:35

Pacific families bearing the brunt of the housing crisis - The Salvation Army report finds

Otago University marine department head quits to save climate, biodiversity jobs

Driver taken into custody after fleeing police, causing multiple-vehicle crash in Auckland