Auckland man 'mystified' by National MP's tweet calling him 'nasty'

An Auckland man says he was left "mystified" when he woke up this morning to find a National list MP had sent him a tweet calling him 'nasty' and 'ugly'.

Jeremy Greenbrook-Held Source: Twitter

Jeremy Greenbrook-Held, who works for the New Zealand Companies Office told 1 NEWS, National MP Jo Hayes had responded to a tweet he had pinned on his Twitter account six months ago.

Mr Greenbrook-Held ran for Labour in 2011 going up against John Key in the Helensville electorate.

The message was in response to a tweet Mr Greenbrook-Held posted after he graduated with a Massey University diploma in June.

The tweet Jeremy Greenbrook-Held posted in June 2019. Source: Twitter

"I hope that people checking you out for future work will visit your twitter page and see how ugly you really are," her tweet read.

National Party MP Jo Hayes has since apologised for sending the tweet to Jeremy Greenbrook-Held. Source: Twitter

Mr Greenbrook-Held says he is bewildered by her response, although she does follow him on Twitter, he wondered if Ms Hayes meant it for someone else - but had not apologised to him personally.

However, Christchurch-based Ms Hayes told 1 NEWS "I should not have sent this tweet. I will delete it and I'm sorry for any offence caused."

Not taking offence, Mr Greenbrook-Held says it wasn't a professional move on her part.

"I’m a public servant, so any threat to my career I take seriously if an MP says this," Mr Greenbrook-Held said.

He told 1 NEWS the whole thing had been "really weird".

"I just think it's hilarious," Mr Greenbrook-Held said.

"It doesn’t hurt my feelings at all and she doesn’t need to apologise but social media for MPs can be a bit of a media minefield, so she probably shouldn’t have tweeted it," he said.

Mr Greenbrook-Held, who says he's a "bit of a geek when it comes to politics," has only interacted once with Ms Hayes, through a tweet posted in September last year.

"Somebody pointed out today that I interacted with her in September 2018 by tweeting that her 'career might have peaked'. It was about something she said at Parliament's Question Time," he said.

The tweet Jeremy Greenbrook-Held posted in September 2018. Source: Twitter

At the time, Mr Greenbrook-Held says she took the tweet "lightheartedly" replying with the words, "Nah, not even".

That was the last time he heard from her, until today.

"A couple of Labour MPs have been in touch, direct messaging me, saying "are you okay?, This is a really strange thing to happen,"” he said but refrained from naming the MPs.

"If I was an MP, I would stay the hell away from Twitter but these things happen," he said.

"This could be her 15 minutes of fame."