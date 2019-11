An Auckland man who went missing yesterday has now been found and is safe and well at home.

Viliami Tiseli. Source: New Zealand Police

Police and family members were concerned for Viliami Tiseli, 60, who failed to return from a walk near his home in Auckland yesterday.

He had left his home on Martin Place, in Panmure, at around 5pm.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who contacted them with information.