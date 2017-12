The family of a 29-year-old taxi driver killed in a car crash will be able to return to India thanks to generous donors.

By 3pm on Christmas Day, Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed's family had received more than $59,000 in donations.

Mr Syed had been working in his Toyota Prius early on Saturday morning when the accident happened, police say.

He died from the impact, leaving behind a wife and 5-month-old son.

The Mercedes' driver and a passenger both fled the scene but were arrested after a short manhunt.

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed. Source: Givealittle

A 20-year-old man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol causing death and injury and failing to stop.

On Sunday, friend Kashif Quadri set up a Givealittle page to raise money for Mr Syed's family to return to India with his body and soon after posted an update thanking the community for an "overwhelming response".

"We have received sufficient funds to cover the funeral and transportation cost," he wrote on the page.

"We welcome any additional support that can provide interim financial relief to Fahad's wife and son."

He said the family was hoping to transport Mr Syed's body home to India as soon as possible.

Mr Syed's widow Nishat Abedi earlier told Fairfax after the crash her husband was her "world".