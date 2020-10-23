Auckland man jailed for seven-and-a-half years for sexual, physical abuse of ex-girlfriend

An Auckland man who sexually and physically abused his former partner has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

The 28-year-old, who has interim name suppression, faced a judge-alone trial last month, and was found guilty of two charges of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, three charges of male assaults female, two of assault with a weapon and one of threatening to kill.

During the trial, the woman gave harrowing evidence of being slapped, pushed and threatened with knives during their relationship.

At sentencing today, Justice Brewer said, “Your relationship which lasted about 7 months, was marked by violence”.

“Your relationship was also marked by your manipulation of [her]. You exercised control over her by giving and withholding affection, sudden anger and violence, and by telling lies.”

In her victim impact statement, read in court today, the woman said the physical pain she endured pales in comparison to the emotional damage he caused.

“His behaviour towards me robbed everything I held to be right and true in the world,” she said.

“It has taken a lot of time, healing and counselling for me to speak about the hurt and damage he did to me and find the voice to speak out about how violence of any kind, sexual, verbal, physical or financial cannot be tolerated and needs to be spoken about.”

“It has taken the support of loved ones around me, and a lot of time, effort and energy for me to seek the help I needed to get back on my feet.”

“To ask for help from others, to rebuild your life, is an extremely difficult thing to do, but it is what I have done.”

Justice Brewer said it was a credit to the woman that she finally feels positive about being able to get on with her life.

“You have not accepted responsibility for your offending and have not offered any form of apology,” he said to the man.