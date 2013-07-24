 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland man in critical condition after being attacked with a wine glass

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man is in a critical but stable condition after he was struck on the head with a wine glass during an attack in the Auckland suburb of Otahuhu last night. 

Police car

Source: 1 NEWS

The assault took place outside a bar on Queen Street around 11.30pm. 

Acting Detective Sergeant Warwick Worth said the 52-year-old was attacked by a small group of people who are unknown to him. 

"The man remains in Middlemore Hospital in a critical but stable condition after emergency surgery," Mr Worth said. 

"We are following strong lines of inquiry, but if there is anyone who knows who is involved or saw what happened, we’d like to hear from you."

Anyone with information is urged to call Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Extraordinary comments for a justice minister to make' - National slams Andrew Little on prisoner level stance

2
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

New Reds coach Brad Thorn tells Quade Cooper he's 'not part' of club's future - report

3

Police concerned for missing 20-year-old Canterbury woman

00:30
4
The Welsh showed a little razzle-dazzle early on in their 24-22 win over South Africa.

Wales execute pinpoint cross kick play for opening try in thrilling win over Springboks

00:44
5
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious


00:44
Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School in West Auckland around 4.30am today.

Classroom fire at West Auckland primary school being treated as suspicious

Fire crews were called to Green Bay Primary School around 4.30am today.


00:28
The English actress spoke to US talk show host Stephen Colbert about coming to New Zealand for the first time at the age of 17.

Watch: 'Isn't it just the most incredible place' – Kate Winslet, Stephen Colbert gush over New Zealand

Winslet fell in love with NZ while filming Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures.


00:56
The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

Busted! Little puppy caught on camera trying to escape kennel

The animal shelter pup caught on camera trying to escape has become an instant internet hit.

00:19
An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

Watch: Learner driver parks on top of other car in bizarre Sydney crash

An Aussie learner driver had a very unique parking outcome when their car went off-road.

01:57
The age-old craft of building houses out of logs is seeing a new export market open up for a Dunedin builder.

'It's very cosy' - Aussie couple settle on log cabin house built in Dunedin

The home, made from macrocarpa logs, is resistant to fire.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 