Auckland man in critical condition after being attacked with a wine glass

A man is in a critical but stable condition after he was struck on the head with a wine glass during an attack in the Auckland suburb of Otahuhu last night.

The assault took place outside a bar on Queen Street around 11.30pm.

Acting Detective Sergeant Warwick Worth said the 52-year-old was attacked by a small group of people who are unknown to him.

"The man remains in Middlemore Hospital in a critical but stable condition after emergency surgery," Mr Worth said.

"We are following strong lines of inquiry, but if there is anyone who knows who is involved or saw what happened, we’d like to hear from you."