Auckland man hospitalised after suffering electrocution while crossing train tracks

A man remains in a serious condition after he is thought to have been electrocuted while attempting to cross the train tracks in Auckland's CBD last night. 

A man was found in serious condition outside the tunnel of Britomart Station. Source: Supplied

According to police, the man was found unconscious by emergency services just before 10pm yesterday at the entrance to Britomart Station's tunnel. 

Power above the tracks was switched off and trains were stopped in order for him to be rescued before being taken to Auckland Hospital. 

It was around the same time that hundreds of concert goers flooded the nearby streets following metal band Devilskin's live show at Spark Arena. 

The initial inquiries in to the incident indicate the man received an electric shock while attempting to cross over the rail line, police say. 

