 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Auckland man goes from life on the streets to selling art in London – ‘quite rough, quite brutal’

share

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Tim Wilson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler by hanging him in her basement

01:37
2
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


3
Police car generic.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Auckland

4
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

04:40
5
The Dyers have been married nearly 60 years and value the quiet life – cold calling was making home time a misery.

Older Nelson couple besieged by nuisance calls trial life-changing solution

02:59
Richard Turipa started doing art class at the city mission, and discovered a hidden talent.

Meet the Auckland man who went from living on the streets to selling art in London

Richard Turipa started taking art classes at the Auckland City Mission - and discovered he had a talent.

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.