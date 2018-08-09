Auckland man found guilty of stomping pensioner to death after getting ripped off in drug deal

Gabriel Yad-Elohim has been found guilty of stomping a pensioner to death after he got ripped off in a drug deal.

Today, a jury found him guilty of murdering Michael Mulholland, 69, in the Auckland suburb of Western Springs in September last year.

He stared straight ahead with a blank look on his face as the unanimous verdict was returned.

The Crown said Yad-Elohim was trying to get drugs but got ripped off in the deal and stomped and struck Mr Mulholland 91 times.

Prosecutor Kirsten Lummis said he reacted angrily when he was ripped off in a drug deal.

"He knew it was going to put Mr Mulholland in hospital for a long time, he spoke about months. He knew he wasn't going to get up, miraculously, after he left the stairwell. He intended to put him out of action, to make sure that when he left that stairwell, Mr Mulholland couldn't retaliate."

She said Yad-Elohim had been after methamphetamine but lost his $200 after giving his money to a woman who ran off.

"The motivation was revenge, retribution - not divine retribution - simple retribution."

She said the district health board's mental health unit, Te Whetu Tawera, was not on trial. The clinical director explained that the unit was full and in his mind, Yad-Elohim was not psychotic at the time, she said.

Forensic opinions and hindsight suggests that was unlikely to be correct, she said.

"It is a very sad indictment on our community that we have just the 56 beds available for acute mental health and that, it would seem, sometimes doesn't appear to be enough but that is not what this trial is about. It's about what happened in that stairwell.

"The actions of Yad-Elohim in that stairwell when he kicked and stomped Mr Mulholland to death."

She said it was significant that after the attack, Yad-Elohim went to Karangahape Road to get his fix of methamphetamine.

"Truth really is often stranger than fiction. Crazy? Odd? Misguided? Yes. But legally legally insane? The Crown says: 'No'."

In her closing address, Yad-Elohim's lawyer Annabel Cresswell said her client had only been released from Te Whetu Tawera, three days before the killing.

"You might well think he was still suffering from severe psychosis at this point but Te Whetu Tawera don't appear to want to take any responsibility for that release."

Ms Cresswell said he was hearing voices shortly before kicking and stomping Mr Mulholland to death and, possibly, even during the ordeal.

"Half-way through beating the victim who was clearly unconscious and barely alive, he thought the victim had spoken to him, so he returned and kicked the victim some more."

She said Yad-Elohim was still hearing voices the following day when he was arrested by the police and taken for an interview, recorded on DVD.

"Throughout this interview he raised his glass, or his cup of water, to non-apparent stimuli in the corner of the interviewing room and later had a long conversation with a spirit of the victim, talking about God, Nirvana and how: 'This is what you wanted'."

Ms Cresswell said her client had a disease of the mind and could not know right from wrong.

She said her client has remained unwell and believed God had his back, the future was predetermined, and that the 12 jurors represented the 12 tribes of Israel.