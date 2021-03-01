Auckland man fined after twice trying to drive to Raglan

An Auckland man has been fined for breaching the lockdown Health Order after making two attempts to drive to Raglan on Wednesday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said in their daily compliance update that the man was turned around at the southern checkpoint at Mercer on Wednesday afternoon. He then made a second attempt to exit the Auckland region by using a different route, where he was stopped again at another checkpoint.

"The man was warned and he has been issued with an infringement notice for breaching the Health Order," police said in a statement.

It comes as a woman was also caught after she drove through the southbound Mercer checkpoint without stopping on Wednesday afternoon.

"The vehicle was subsequently stopped by police a short distance away from the checkpoint and the woman was found to be a suspended driver.

"She was given an infringement notice for breaching the Health order and is subsequently forbidden to drive," police said.

"We want to remind the public that police will continue to stop and question motorists travelling through the checkpoint and enforcement action will be considered for people deliberately attempting to breach the restrictions, which are in place to help keep everyone safe and reduce any spread of Covid-19 in the community."

Police are also reminding motorists that from 11.59pm tonight, permitted workers crossing the Alert Level Boundary will be asked by officers at the checkpoints to provide evidence of having had a Covid-19 test in the past seven days.

Since Alert Level 4 came into place in Tāmaki Makaurau, 75 people have been charged with a total of 79 offences as of 5pm on Wednesday.

Of these, 63 are for Failing to Comply with Order (Covid-19), 13 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, one for Failing to Stop (Covid-19-related), and two for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 170 people were formally warned for a range of offences, police said.

