TODAY |

Auckland man disappointed dog toy that left him with $4k vet bill still on Kmart shelves

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals

An Auckland dog owner is disappointed a dog toy that left him with just over $4000 in vet bills is still on Kmart shelves.

Stephen Goument told Seven Sharp he bought a $5 two-handled tug toy for his dog, Touka, from a Kmart store last year.

During play with the toy, Touka ingested part of it, causing her to vomit pieces of it back up.

That wasn't the end of the ordeal, however, with Touka having to be rushed to the vet after continuing to vomit and becoming lethargic. 

The vet discovered part of the tug toy had become lodged in her intestines and the bill to remove it cost Mr Goument $4000.

He then complained to Kmart over the toy and says they were initially receptive, saying they would remove the toy from shelves and asking for proof of his vet bills and receipts for the toy.

Mr Goument was heartened by the response and thought Kmart would reimburse him for the vet fees.

However, in June this year he received a letter stating that Kmart wasn't liable as the warning label on the product was sufficient.

The dog toy is also still available for purchase at Kmart.

"There's a huge difference between being liable and being real and caring about your customers," Mr Goument said.

"They need to get it out of the stores and get rid of this product wherever it's being sold."

X-ray shows the toy lodged in a dogs upper intestine. Source: Wilston Vet/Facebook

The concerned pet owner is not alone in his crusade, as earlier this year a Brisbane vet also warned against the product.

"Last week two completely separate dogs (unrelated and unbeknownst to each other) came in on consecutive days to a local emergency centre both with an obstructed gastrointestinal tract," the vet posted on Facebook.

"The dogs were vomiting, not eating and 'very sick'.

"Both had a foreign body lodged in their upper intestine. Both required major abdominal surgery to remove the obstruction. In both cases it was a $5 Kmart dog chew toy.

"Warn everyone out there. They are brittle, and somehow break, and dogs think it's a good idea to swallow them."

Your playlist will load after this ad

That’s what an Auckland dog-owner faced after purchasing a toy from Kmart. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers.
Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent
2
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
3
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
The deputy Prime Minister talked about the Government’s relationship with Māori on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Winston Peters hits back at 'balderdash' idea of strained relationship between Govt, Māori
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:11
Anne Tolley defended the changes that were made under her leadership.

Former minister defends Oranga Tamariki as protest organisers explain push behind today's hikoi
A photo of artist making tattoo on man's hand.Tattoo expert is working in studio.

Accusation against NZ tattoo artist prompts movement to offer free cover-ups to combat abuse
00:23
The litter’s 10 boys and nine girls are all named after Disney characters.

Not quite 101, but Dalmatian breaks world record after delivering 19 puppies
01:45
The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers.

Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent