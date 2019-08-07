TODAY |

Auckland man denies murder of 16-month-old boy

More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

An Auckland man has denied murdering a 16-month-old boy who died from serious head injuries.

The toddler, Malcolm Robert Bell, was rushed to Starship Hospital in late June, but died days later.

A homicide investigation was launched by police.

A 51-year-old man was charged with the boy's murder last month and he appeared at the High Court in Auckland this morning.

A not guilty plea was entered through his lawyer, David Niven.

Justice Brewer refused to continue the man's interim name suppression, but Mr Niven indicated he would appeal that decision, meaning the man's name will remain secret for now.

He will stand trial in August next year.

New Zealand court coat of arms (file picture).
Source: rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:13
Pita Turei called growing tensions at the disputed site a result of failing to teach Māori history.
Ihumātao protest movement has 'based its campaign on misinformation' – iwi advocate
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
A counterfeit $50 note recovered by Police - it features a "20" in the transparent window instead of the correct "50".
Marlborough police warn of poorly-made counterfeit $50 notes in circulation
4
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
5
The Aussie broadcaster says the fact Kearney had a meltdown during the Warriors' loss to the Raiders tells you how dire things are.
'Gross disappointment of underachieving' - Peter Sterling slams woeful Warriors
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Map showing location of yacht Gwendonline, which sunk off Niue.

Boaties rescued after yacht sinks after hitting object off Niue

Man, 22, charged with murder of South Auckland man Siaosi Tulua
03:06
Nic and Marie baked up the idea over drinks three years ago, hoping to make the world better by baking treats.

Good Bitches Baking stopped from promoting social media posts
05:13
Dr Kim McGregor discussed recommended changes to New Zealand’s criminal justice system.

Victims 'not feeling properly supported' through court system, Chief Victims Advisor says