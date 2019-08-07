Auckland man denies murder of 16-month-old boy

An Auckland man has denied murdering a 16-month-old boy who died from serious head injuries.

The toddler, Malcolm Robert Bell, was rushed to Starship Hospital in late June, but died days later.

A homicide investigation was launched by police.

A 51-year-old man was charged with the boy's murder last month and he appeared at the High Court in Auckland this morning.

A not guilty plea was entered through his lawyer, David Niven.

Justice Brewer refused to continue the man's interim name suppression, but Mr Niven indicated he would appeal that decision, meaning the man's name will remain secret for now.