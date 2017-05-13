Auckland man, considered dangerous, still at large after escape

A man considered dangerous is still at large after escaping custody last weekend.

Shane Wikaira is thought to be in South Auckland. Source: Supplied

Shane Wikaira, 25, fled from Corrections staff in Epsom, Auckland on May 13 at around 10am and shortly after allegedly stole a silver Toyota Starlet from Gardner Road in Greenlane, Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong says.

The car's registration is BPH283 and Wikaira may still be using it or could have obtained another vehicle.

Wikaira is from the Counties Manukau area but also has links to Thames, Hamilton and Rotorua.