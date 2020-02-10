TODAY |

Auckland man charged with terrorism

Source: 

An Auckland man has been charged with terrorism.

Auckland High Court (file). Source: istock.com

The man, who has name suppression, appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning.

He is the second person to be charged under the Terrorism Suppression Act after accused Christchurch gunman Brenton Tarrant was charged last year.

The Auckland man briefly appeared before Justice Davison this morning.

His lawyer Belinda Sellars QC told the court her client considered the terrorism allegation "a fake charge".

Suppression orders prevent the media from publishing further details of the hearing or case.

Justice Davison remanded the man in custody to reappear in April.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
Terrorism
