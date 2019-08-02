TODAY |

Auckland man charged with smuggling over 480,000 cigarettes into the country

An Auckland man has been charged with smuggling 483,600 cigarettes into the country.

Customs New Zealand says the person arrested and charged with defrauding Customs revenue by smuggling undeclared cigarettes into the country is a 40-year-old Auckland businessman.

The man appeared in the Auckland District Court yesterday afternoon and Customs say further charges are likely.

A statement from Customs NZ about the incident states that in July 2019, the man imported a shipping container of foodstuffs from China under his business trading name.

"An inspection by Biosecurity New Zealand revealed the container held cartons of Chinese branded cigarettes hidden inside the boxes of food.

"A total of 2,418 cartons of cigarettes - 483,600 individual cigarettes - were located. The total revenue evaded for this quantity of cigarettes is $537,542.38.

"This is Customs’ second arrest for organised large-scale cigarette smuggling in recent weeks," the statement says.

Customs Investigations Manager Bruce Berry gave more detail on the case.

"It’s not illegal to import cigarettes but it must be declared and the correct duty and GST paid. Revenue fraud or tax evasion is a serious crime and Customs will not hesitate to prosecute.

"Customs works closely with border agencies and industry partners to maintain a secure border, and this is an excellent example of the whole of government approach to managing border risk."


Cigarettes found inside shipping container. Source: Supplied
