Auckland man charged over hit-and-run that left teen skateboarder dead

A 33-year-old West Auckland man has been charged over the death of 16-year-old skateboarder Jacob Pakura.

Jacob was found on a road in New Lynn late on Saturday and died shortly afterwards.

Jacob Pakura. Source: Facebook

The accused will appear in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow, charged with dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop and ascertain injury or death after a crash, and dangerous driving.

Police say the arrest came after information provided by the public.

Jacob died at the Rua Rd scene after suffering what police say were "terrible injuries to his entire body".

Jacob was a popular student at Avondale College, with staff and students left shocked by his death, while his family said he loved life.